ALDOT: Fatal I-65 crash in Mobile will cause delays for hours

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation on Friday morning alerted motorists to a fatal crash blocking northbound travel lanes on Interstate 65 in Mobile.

Lanes were blocked due to crash on I-65 Northbound near Exit 3 CR-56 Airport Blvd. Traffic was passing the accident site on the shoulder.

ALDOT tweeted at 6:30 a.m.: “Crash involving fatality at this location near Airport Blvd/I-65NB will affect your morning commute this Friday. Drivers can expect several more hours of delays. Plan ahead this morning.”

