Appeals filed to get Spanish Fort High School girl’s soccer team back into the playoffs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The fight is not over to get the Spanish Fort High School girl’s soccer team into the state playoffs.

In an email to parents, Baldwin County school superintendent Eddie Tyler said he filed appeals to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director and the local district board.

The district board would have to rule first on the eligibility of two players on the varsity team. Tyler believes the girl’s team has a strong argument regarding eligibility, but stressed the final decision rests with the state athletic association.

Parents, I wanted to reach out and let you know that early this morning we re-engaged our legal counsel to file another appeal with AHSAA with regards to the Spanish Fort girls’ varsity soccer team. This follows my appeal yesterday to the executive director. Today’s appeal is to the District board for our area. I do not know what their decision will be, but I will continue pressing to do what is right for our students. As a former coach and parent, I am heartbroken over AHSAA’s decision. I will let you know another update once I receive their response to our new appeal. Thank you for your time and have a great evening. Eddie Tyler, Superintendent

