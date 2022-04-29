Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
Sheriff’s officials said Danny Peyton, 48, walked away from a job detail on Sunday, April 3 in Coffee County, Alabama. Officials said he was arrested in April 2021 and was held on burglary, bond revocation and theft of property charges.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.