Exploration and site evaluation of Clotilda begins next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Starting next week, the Alabama Historical Commission will begin a 10-day exploration of the last known slave ship to arrive in the United States.

The shipwreck Clotilda.

This evaluation was made possible through $1 million in funding from the state.

This means that the history and story of Clotilda will continue to be passed on to future generations.

And this is just one way the AHC plans to preserve that history.

Clotilda, the last known slave ship, sailed into the Mobile Bay with 110 kidnapped Africans in 1860.

The ship was later burned by the captain in the Mobile River.

Next week’s exploration will include a biological and structural assessment of the wreck, development of a site conservation plan, a new high-resolution solar survey of the site, and much more.

Members of AHC say projects like these are crucial to reveal details about the past, and plan to make sure this historic artifact survives for years to come.

the AHC will host a meeting next Tuesday in Africatown to address the current exploration of Clotilda and answer any questions.

It’s being held at the hope community center and starts at 6:30 p.m.

