Flomaton PD still working the case of the woman and the stolen lawn mower

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - The Flomaton Police Department may be closer to finding their woman in the case of the stolen lawn mower.

This week the southeast Alabama town’s police department circulated an image of her in which police say she is seen riding a stolen lawn mower that was pulling a stolen trailer hauling stolen items.

Today the department has put out a second photograph. It depicts a woman, and police say they know at least her first name but need help from the public fully identifying her.

The FPD published the following from its Facebook account, along with the photo: “The lawnmower case is winding down! We need your help identifying this lady. Her name is Donna, but we can’t find her last name in our databases. If you have information in regards to her name, please contact us.”

Flomaton Police earlier posted this on Facebook: “She appears to be wearing possible apple bottom jeans, looks like slides with no fur. The whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr.”

If you have any information call Flomaton Police at (251) 296-5811.

