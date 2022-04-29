Foley woman charged with trafficking stolen identities

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A woman arrested at a Foley hotel Wednesday is charged with trafficking in stolen identities. Baldwin County’s jail log lists her as homeless.

Police in Foley said that this month detectives conducted a fraud investigation involving two separate victims who reported that they were notified by their banks that a fraudulent check was cashed in their names in Foley. During the investigation, Jamie Putman of Foley was identified as a suspect in the cases, police said

On Wednesday, Foley police officers responded to Quality Inn on Sout Mckenzie Street in reference to an unrelated domestic incident. During the investigation, Putman was found in a hotel room with various checks, mail and identification documents from various people, police said.

She was arrested and subsequently interviewed by Foley police detectives. During the interview, she admitted to being in possession of stolen checks, altering them, and later depositing them into her accounts, according to police.

Putman was charged with two counts of possession of forged instruments in the third degree and one count of trafficking of stolen identities.

