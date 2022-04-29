Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Humid air is back with us

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humid air is certainly back and you can feel all of that as of midmorning. Isolated rain has also been with us since the sun came up, primarily in coastal spots. Coverage of showers will be around 20-30% today through the weekend so if you have outdoor plans there will be a few pockets of rain at times so keep that in mind. No severe weather will be place thankfully. In the week ahead, rain coverage will go back down but the heat levels will climb back to the upper 80s and morning temps will stay in the mid to upper 60s each day. Definitely a sign of the times that summer is just around the corner.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Friday April 29, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday April 29, 2022
Midmorning Weather Update for Friday April 29, 2022
Midmorning Weather Update for Friday April 29, 2022
Today's Outlook for Thursday Evening April 28, 2022 from FOX10 News
Moisture returns
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday April 28, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday April 28, 2022 from FOX10 News