The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Jackson Clark Foundation, Inc. was formed in honor of Jackson Talmadge Clark, a young man who at 17-years old lost his battle with Testicular Cancer. Growing up, Jackson was part of a family who dedicated their time to serve others in need through mission work both locally and internationally. Understanding that it only takes a willing set of hands to serve God, Jackson’s goal was to become a missionary.

Following his death, parents Bobby & Lori Clark along with a group of friends with various skill sets decided to form a nonprofit foundation in an effort to carry on Jackson’s legacy, and today they provide a large array of services to include dental/medical care, construction projects, disaster relief efforts and more. Our team of volunteers not only serve locally, but organize trips internationally to serve where needed. Proceeds from this event along with other fundraising efforts throughout the year support our goals of supplying vitamins, shoes, food, supplies and Christmas gifts to individuals all over the world. The Inaugural JTC Legacy Golf Tournament will not only provide financial support for The Jackson Clark Foundation, but will also provide a platform to raise awareness of Testicular Cancer, a rare and potentially deadly disease for males between the ages of 15-35. A cancer that is not often discussed and can go undected in the early stages. The event will offer golfers a chance to enjoy an afternoon of golf among friends while supporting communities on both a local and global level. Registration includes all golf fees, lunch and dinner along with a chance to win some amazing raffle items, participate in competitive challenges and with luck take home the 1st, 2nd or 3rd place team award. So grab your clubs, put your team together and join us for this exciting tournament!

Jackson Clark Foundation, Inc. 501© (3) non-profit formed in memory of Jackson Talmadge Clark with the goal of raising awareness on Testicular Cancer and continuing the mission of serving others in need both locally and globally.

JTC Legacy Golf Tournament to be held at Quail Creek Golf Course in Fairhope, AL.

Friday, May 6, 2022 @ 1:00pm

Register at charitygolftoday.com/jtclegacy

