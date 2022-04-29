Kids with special needs getting opportunity to play soccer thanks to Baldwin County group

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Kids with special needs in Baldwin county are getting an opportunity to get outside and play thanks to TOPSoccer and the Daphne Rangers Academy. TOPSoccer is a national outreach program for soccer and children with disabilities.

For eight weeks at Village Park, these kids have a chance to run, score and most importantly, have fun.

“It really is a blessing for us the coaches to be involved with a group of kids who really don’t get a chance to play as often as their peers or their siblings. It’s a huge deal that we can provide a program that has taken us a while to get off of the ground,” Coach Gerardo Flores said.

And it’s something that parents appreciate.

“Opportunities like this are really important to allow our kids to feel a part of a team, part of the community,” Erin Thompson said.

“To have people who really and truly care about kids who require a little bit extra is really important to us,” Thompson added.

And just like every great team, it takes effort from everyone to make it happen. Last week, the Bay Area Runners presented a check for 15-hundred dollars.

“It gives us a chance to get our coaches educated in this area, appropriate equipment that will allow our players and our kids to play with things that are appropriate to them and their needs. Every little bit helps and we’ve had really good support,” Flores said.

If you would like to get involved, you can visit the Daphne Rangers website by clicking this link.

