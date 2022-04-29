Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts

(Gray News) - Live Nation announced its Concert Week lineup which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across the U.S. this summer for $25.

The entertainment company said the Concert Week $25 tickets will be available from May 4-10 and cover genres from country, pop, hip-hop, alternative and more.

The shows will be taking place in venues ranging from small clubs to giant stadiums, according to the announced lineup.

Live Nation said the performers will include 5 Seconds of Summer, Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Chicago, Duran Duran, Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Machine Gun Kelly, Santana, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, The Black Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Zac Brown Band and many more.

$25 all-in tickets! 3,700 shows! All your favorite artists! #ConcertWeek goes on sale 5/4 at 10am ET! Get details here https://t.co/rDocwtSqJP pic.twitter.com/tWgXpw15sX — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.