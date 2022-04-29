New Mobile County Community Corrections Center named after fallen Mobile Court Police officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Court Police Officer Charles Craig Greenwald Sr. lost his life on the job at Government Plaza over 25 years ago, but a building in Downtown Mobile now bears his name. It is the new $4.2 million Mobile Community Corrections Center on Canal Street.

“I think he represents a lot of the other court police and all the police officers who have been killed in the line of duty, it’s not just him who’s up there,” said his widow Maria Greenwald.

The building houses drug court and testing, probation officers and several other programs.

Greenwald’s widow, Maria, along with his family coming out for a look at the new building.

“The building is beautiful, much nicer than the old building was and I’m just very proud and I know my boys are proud of their dad,” Maria said.

The Community Corrections Center is a state-of-the-art facility.

The programs housed inside are designed with public safety in mind. They offer the criminal justice system an opportunity to increase an offender’s accountability while also keeping certain people out of a cell.

“You can’t lock everyone up forever they’re going to get out and we offer that supervision for when they do get out,” said Director Ryan Hill.

For judges, the center is vital to the court system giving them alternatives to jail.

“We need to make Mobile County a safer place, this is part of that, but the building they were in before literally had leaking roofs,” said Judge Ben Brooks. “They were sitting at a desk in front of a piece of plywood behind them for a wall.”

For the Greenwald family, this facility upgrade is much needed. With it named after a fallen officer they hope it resonates with those who walk inside.

“Hopefully they realize that the officers are here to help out and they put their lives on the line of duty,” Maria said.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.