PJ’s Coffee in Spanish Fort

Chelsey visited PJ’s Coffee location in Spanish Fort to check out their new space. With tons of room inside for meetings, studying, or just coffee with friends, you will love to spend time here! PJ’s Coffee will introduce new seasonal drinks every two months. Starting this Summer, try their Southern Wedding Cake flavor iced, hot, or roasted coffee beans. For more information, watch the clip above.

Visit their locations on Airport Blvd. in Mobile or Spanish Fort to enjoy what they have to offer.

For more information, visit PJ’s Coffee online.

Address: 3950 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Address: 6510 Spanish Fort Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

