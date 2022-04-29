Recipe: Goat Cheese Croquettes

Studio 10 features Chef Billy from The Little Whiskey making one of the signature dishes from their menu!

Goat Cheese Balls:

6 logs goat cheese, softened to room temp

1 c brown butter

¼ c lemon juice

2 tsp thyme, chopped

2 tsp rosemary, chopped

3 tblsp Italian parsley, chopped

2 tblsp roasted garlic paste (recipe to follow)

4 slices Texas toast, crust removed and cut into ¼ inch dice

Tsp black pepper

1 tblsp kosher salt

For breading:

4 c a/p flour

4 c panko crumbs

3 c milk

3 eggs, beaten

STEPS:

In a large mixing bowl, beat goat cheese until softened and combined with a rubber spatula. Add all ingredients, except breading materials. Mix until fully incorporated and reserve in cooler until solid and ready to scoop into balls, once cooled, use a # 50 scoop and portion into balls and roll to make uniform, on a parchment lined sheet pan, until mixture is gone. Wrap and place into to cooler to harden.

Once hardened, place flour in bowl to your left, mix eggs and milk together in center bowl and bread crumbs in a bowl to your right. Roll the balls into flour, then egg wash, and finally bread crumbs and roll to make firm. Place back onto sheet pan and continue process until all have been breaded and return to cooler, wrapped until needed.

Roasted Garlic Paste:

2 qts blended oil

1 ½ qts peeled garlic cloves

STEPS:

Place ingredients into a pot on the stove and cook over low heat until cloves are golden brown and tender. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Once cool, place into deli containers and label, date & initial, in cooler, until needed.

Brown Butter:

3# unsalted butter

STEPS:

Place butter into sauce pot and cook, over low heat, until browned – not burnt. Strain through cheese cloth lined strainer and let cool to room temp. Once cool, place into deli containers and label, date & initial, in cooler, until needed.

Rosemary Honey:

2 c honey

2 tblsp rosemary, chopped fine

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

STEPS:

Combine ingredients into mixing bowl and incorporate well, place into squirt bottle and label, date & initial, in cooler, until needed.

Candied Pecans – grind in blender for dust:

2# pecan halves, lightly toasted

4 ea, egg whites, whisked

½ c brown sugar

½ c granulated sugar

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp rosemary, chopped fine

2 tblsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp kosher salt

STEPS:

Using 2 mixing bowls, place beaten egg whites in first bowl and toss pecans in it until coated. In second mixing bowl, combine all remaining ingredients and mix well. Strain pecans out of egg whites and toss into seasoned sugar mixture until well coated. Place on parchment lined sheet pan and cook in oven until mixture is dried and crisp- about 10 minutes. Cool to room temp and reserve until needed, into deli containers and label, date & initial, until needed. This is to be kept out of the cooler, on the shelf in kitchen.

Muscadine Gastrique:

2 qt muscadine or local grapes, sliced in half

5 c granulated sugar

1 c bourbon

1 tsp old bay seasoning

1 c honey

2 c dark brown sugar

2 qt red wine vinegar

1 bay leaf

1 tsp red chili flakes

½ tsp black pepper

STEPS:

In a sauce pot, combine all ingredients, except grapes, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, add grapes and cook until thickened to a glaze. Once cool, place into deli containers and label, date & initial, in cooler, until needed.

BUSINESS INFO:

The Little Whiskey

14 N. Church Street, Fairhope, AL

(251) 270-7194

Find on Facebook

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.