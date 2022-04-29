Scattered rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Winds have strengthened out of the south, increasing moisture levels and rain chances. Most places will see lows in the mid-60s overnight. Isolated rain is possible overnight.

Afternoon temperatures will remain warm over the next seven to 10 days. Nights turn gradually milder as we head into the weekend. With extra moisture in the picture, we could see a few scattered showers again Saturday. We have scattered chance Sunday as well. Most of the activity will be in the form of pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

The rip current risk returns to high again on Saturday, and stays moderate into Sunday.

