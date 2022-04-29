‘Several pets’ in different Atmore neighborhoods shot with arrows, police say

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Atmore are warning residents that “several pets” in different neighborhoods across the town have been shot with arrows recently.

“We learned yesterday that several pets have been shot with a bow and arrow in different neighborhoods around town,” the Atmore Police Department said via social media on Thursday.

If your pet is a victim of this, contact Animal Control at 251-368-0859, Atmore PD says.

The department’s Facebook posting states that “we can all agree that this is totally unacceptable. We need to make the person or people responsible for this Facebook famous.”

