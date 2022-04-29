Advertise With Us
Temperatures will ramp up in coming days

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The air is certainly more humid than it was previously this week with most spots starting off in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. Temperatures will reach the low 80s later this afternoon. As for rain chances, with the muggier air the risk for a few showers will be in place. Coverage will be around 20-30% today through the weekend so if you have outdoor plans there will be a few pockets of rain at times so keep that in mind. No severe weather will be place thankfully. In the week ahead, rain coverage will go back down but the heat levels will climb back to the upper 80s and morning temps will stay in the mid to upper 60s each day. Definitely a sign of the times that summer is just around the corner.

