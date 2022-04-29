Advertise With Us
UCP of Mobile asking donations in shoe drive

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have shoes in your closet you no longer wear, we have a great opportunity for you.

United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile is hosting a shoe drive.

Donations will help raise money for the organization’s preschool program. The shoes can be gently new or used, but they must be wearable.

Shoes can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm at UCP of Mobile at 3058 Dauphin Square Connector.

