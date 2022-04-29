UCP of Mobile asking donations in shoe drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have shoes in your closet you no longer wear, we have a great opportunity for you.

United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile is hosting a shoe drive.

Donations will help raise money for the organization’s preschool program. The shoes can be gently new or used, but they must be wearable.

Shoes can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm at UCP of Mobile at 3058 Dauphin Square Connector.

