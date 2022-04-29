Advertise With Us
United States Sports Academy: Academic Success Coordinator

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you are looking for a career in sports, there are several fantastic options at the United States Sports Academy in Daphne.

Studio10 took a trip to the Academy to meet with their new Academic Success Coordinator. The USSA is all online classes, so he talks about all the different ways he and their team can help you be successful as you make your way through the school.

Click on the video link to learn more.

For all the information you need about the USSA visit this website.

