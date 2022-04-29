Advertise With Us
Whole Foods closing Mobile and Montgomery stores, 4 others

(WTVG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Whole Foods Market stores in Mobile and Montgomery, as well as four others across the country, will be closed, a company spokesperson confirmed for FOX10 News.

Other stores closing are in Tarzana, Calif., in Englewood and DePaul in Chicago, and in Brookline, Mass. The company operates 530 Whole Foods Market stores overall.

“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a Whole Foods Market spokesperson said in a released statement. “We are supporting impacted team members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible team members will find positions at our other locations.” 

The store in Mobile, located in the Pinebrook Shopping Center, opened in 2015.

The grocery chain, which is popularly known for its organic selections, was purchased by Amazon in 2017.

---

