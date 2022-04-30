ADOC seeking escaped inmate from Kilby Correctional Facility

MT. MEIGS, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking an inmate who escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility in Mt. Meigs near Montgomery this morning.

Mitchell Dillan Lindsey 29, who is serving time for a Morgan County murder, escaped about 8:28 a.m., authorities said.

Lindsey is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and blues eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Lindsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement, Kilby Correctional Facility, or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

