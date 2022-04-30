A few showers and storms possible this weekend…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

There will be some pop-up, spotty showers and storms as we go through our weekend. These won’t be widespread, but you could be briefly impacted by some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder.

Otherwise, lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the mid 80s in most spots.

The beach forecast is once again being impacted by a high rip current risk for Saturday. That comes down a bit to moderate on Sunday. Check the beach flags and be careful!

The upcoming week looks fairly quiet. Most days will start in the mid 60s and highs will generally the in the mid 80s. There will be a mix of sun & clouds and isolated showers possible through the week.

Have a great weekend!

