Judge indicates he is likely to put Prichard water board suit on hold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard water customers who allege that the utility has over-billed them may have to way a long time for their day in court.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks already has put the civil case against former operations manager Nia Bradley on hold until her criminal case is resolved. On Friday, he said he inclined to extend that order to all defendants in the civil case. He gave the lawyers two weeks to propose specific language to that effect.

But Brooks added that he plans to issue an order putting the defendants on notice that they must preserve all documents and other potential evidence in the case.

“I won’t tolerate Mickey Mouse actions with respect to destroying evidence,” he said.

More than a dozen customers of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board allege a conspiracy and fraud by Bradley and board members that resulted in exorbitant bills – in some cases, thousands of dollars. They also contend that the utility improperly disconnected some customers’ service and threatened to do so in other cases.

Attorney Roger Varner told FOX10 News that he has additional clients that he plans to add to the lawsuit and that he expects more plaintiffs to join in the future.

The lawsuit names the water board, the current board members and former board member Nathaniel Inge.

Thomas Gaillard, an attorney for the board, told Brooks that the defendants “certainly deny these allegations” but argued the criminal charges should be resolved first.

“We think it would be appropriate for at this point to stay the entire case,” he said.

Tommy Overton, an attorney for Inge, made a similar argument.

“It doesn’t sound very efficient or reasonable to move forward with civil discovery when she’s (Bradley) not there,” he said.

Board attorney Jay Ross added that some of the board members are likely to be the subjects of criminal investigations.

“Some of them are, and some of them are not,” he said.

Varner argued that the case should proceed against defendants who have not been charged.

“There’s been nothing presented by any of the sides that their clients are under investigation,” he told the judge.

It could be some time before the criminal case is over. Although she has been charged with theft by deception in relation to items she purchased on a utility credit card, Bradley has not yet been indicted. And federal investigators also are looking into the allegations.

Varner said he is concerned that evidence might be destroyed.

“There’s no telling what’s going to happen two or three years down the road,” he said.

Varner told FOX10 News that up to this point, he has had trouble getting the most basic of documents.

“We requested the policy procedure manuals, bylaws through basic discovery, and the Prichard water’s response was that they either lost it or it was stolen, or destroyed, or the FBI took it,” he said.

Ross confirmed that the FBI might have taken the manual when it raided the water board’s headquarters in February. Asked if it would be typical for a utility to have more than one copy of such a document, he said, “You would think, but we’ve not been able to identify it from our client.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.