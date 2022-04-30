Advertise With Us
Mobtown Music offers free music lessons Saturday

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have a great event to tell you about happening from Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mobtown Music will offer free music lessons in downtown Mobile. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brett Harrington and Quintin Ayres from Mobtown Music to talk more about it.

