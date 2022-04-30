MPD: Man arrested after attempted traffic stop ends in pursuit and crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old Mobile man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a car chase down Interstate 10 and a foot pursuit this morning.

Rodricus Johnson Jr. was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early this afternoon, jail records show.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop of a Chrysler 300 on Dauphin Island Parkway near Riverside Drive. The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase eastbound on I-10. The Chrysler hit another uninvolved vehicle, flattening a tire on the Chrysler and disabling it. The driver of the Chrysler, later identified as Johnson, was caught after a short foot chase, police said.

Johnson was found in possession of marijuana and a semi-automatic pistol and was taken to jail without further incident further incident, authorities said. Johnson is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude and pistol carrying without a permit in addition to receiving four traffic citations.

A bond hearing is scheduled Monday, according to jail records.

Police said no one was injured in the crash which caused minimal damage.

