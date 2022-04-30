One person injured in early morning stabbing, Mobile police make an arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have made an arrest in a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Police officials state that officers were dispatched just after midnight Saturday to the Bama Motel on Government Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found one female victim in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

After an investigation Mobile police identified Aubrey Roney as a suspect in this crime. According to police Mr. Roney was determined to be allegedly responsible for the victim’s injures. Roney was transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.