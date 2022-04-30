Parents respond after final ruling from AHSAA on Spanish Fort soccer teams

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Parents of the Spanish Fort girls soccer team, giving a red card to the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

They’re blasting the organization for kicking the team out of the playoffs.

A last-ditch appeal by the school was denied by a local board Friday morning, officially ending the Toros season.

In this statement sent to FOX10, they tell us in part, quote:

“There is no integrity in the AHSAA’s actions. Here, what the AHSAA has done, is target the SFHS girls soccer team in retaliation to the lawsuit filed on behalf of the brother of two of our players.”

That lawsuit was filed after the Spanish Fort “boys” team was declared ineligible for the playoffs.

According to letters between the AHSAA and the school the controversy surrounds Anthony Defelippo who moved from Colorado to Spanish Fort in March.

The letter says that Anthony’s mother registered his three sisters in July of last year. All of whom were student athletes.

At the time, she stated all immediate family members including parents and siblings moved to Spanish Fort together and lived together., but Anthony had not moved to Spanish Fort yet.

When he did, he was originally declared eligible but the AHSAA reversed its decision and ruled him ineligible after learning that his sisters had been playing since the start of the school year.

The parents statement sent to FOX10 news goes on to say quote:

“This is who we are allowing to govern our student athletes. A system designed to intimidate and deny any due process rights.”

“the team supports and stands by these student athletes and their family, who have been unjustly treated by the AHSAA”.

In addition to a fine and probation, the AHSAA is ordering the Defelippo children to sit out the same number of games they played in this season, next season.

