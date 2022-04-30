Theodore VFW reopens with help from FOX 10 News

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - They were on the verge of shutting down due to low membership -- but VFW Post 4328 in Theodore has officially reopened its doors. And FOX 10 News actually had a part in making it happen.

You may remember -- after that initial story we did -- VFW Post 4328 was overwhelmed with community support for their fish fry. They’re now thanking us -- even giving us a plaque. But the pleasure was all ours -- so many nights we are reporting on crimes -- it’s a good feeling when we can help people, especially veterans who have defended freedom.

The “Little Post with a Big Heart” is once again moving in the right direction. They’re not only reopening their doors, but firing up the grill for steak night.

“So far we are doing pretty well. We’ve already served about 14 steaks and we are technically not even serving yet,” said Robert Kutsch, VFW Post 4328 Commander.

For $20 you get a ribeye, a baked potato, bread, and a salad. Steak night is every Friday.

With membership now nearing 160 -- they’re back on track.

“Because of the support of the community and the veterans that didn’t even know we were here -- we are back up and we are raring to go... And have a lot of good plans,” said Sandra Brunton, VFW Post 4328 Auxiliary President.

Proceeds go towards community outreach.

“I’m hoping we sell out of steaks just like we sold out of fish. It is a great problem to have,” said Kutsch.

They’re already helping homeless veterans at Eagle’s Landing and are now partnering with “Kare-In-Home” to assist veterans on hospice.

“Veterans can help other veterans in ways that we can’t,” said Rochelle Robinson, Kare-In-Home Volunteer Coordinator. “I mean it makes me want to cry. It’s amazing. To see the brotherhood -- it’s amazing to see how they want to love on one another. And it’s just something I believe is not shown enough. We need to honor those who have honored us by serving our country.”

It’s reminding veterans they’re still important -- and can continue to serve beyond the battlefield.

“We are in a good place, but we want to continue to grow and keep this momentum up and turning this thing around and helping people,” said Kutsch.

VFW Post 4328 is located at 3354 Hamilton Blvd in Theodore. If you would like to join VFW Post 4328 -- they can be reached at 251-487-6953.

Meanwhile, Saturday, April 30th starting at 11 a.m. they will have another fish fry ($10 a plate includes: fish, baked beans, cole slaw, and french fries).

