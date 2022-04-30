Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - Multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down in Kansas Friday night, prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to declare a State of Disaster Emergency.
A massive twister ripped through parts of Andover, a suburb outside of Wichita.
Residents say much of the city is without power.
There are reports of damage including to homes, Andover City Hall, a high school, and the city’s YMCA.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.