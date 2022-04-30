Trenteon King taken into custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of Mobile’s most wanted has been arrested after being busted for shoplifting, police say.

Trenteon King was taken into custody for shoplifting and found to be in possession of a handgun.

King is accused of shooting two innocent people last month while he was out of jail on bond on a 2016 murder charge.

This is developing story. FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

