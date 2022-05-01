Event offers free food, raises donations for ‘Cooking for Cops’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - They were serving up 1,000 pounds of boiled crawfish, chicken and pulled pork along with a whole spread Saturday at the Grounds.

The day of free food and fun was all aimed at helping to feed Mobile police officers.

The event was an effort to raise money through donations for the Mobile Police Department Foundation’s “Cooking for Cops,” where they go precinct to precinct and cook for fellow officers.

“Trying to be able to provide a hot meal with all of the running around going on and going call to call -- they really don’t have time to stop for lunch and things of that sort. So, this gives us the opportunity to go in and cook them a hot meal,” said Cpl. James Hallmark with MPD Cooking for Cops.

“They come by and grab a meal. It doesn’t cost them anything. A little bit of fellowship with fellow officers. Just basically some good fellowship,” Hallmark said.

Shaterrica Simms said, “I’m eating pulled pork, chicken, macaroni and cheese. It’s very delicious. The crawfish is really good, too. It has a little small kick to it. But it’s really good.”

The boiled crawfish was from Mudbugs D-I-P Seafood.

“Cooking for Cops” plans to have a barbecue cookoff fundraiser later this year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.