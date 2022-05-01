A few showers and storms possible today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

There will be some pop-up, spotty showers and storms for our Sunday. These won’t be widespread, but you could be briefly impacted by some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder. Chances for these storms will be slightly higher for inland counties in the late afternoon.

Otherwise, lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the mid 80s in most spots.

The beach forecast is improving. With lighter winds, there will be a moderate risk of rip currents. Still though, check the beach flags and be careful!

The upcoming week looks quiet. Most days will start in the mid 60s and highs will generally the in the mid 80s. There will be a mix of sun & clouds and isolated showers possible through the week.

Have a great Sunday!

