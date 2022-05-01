Former Mobile City Council member Irmatean Watson has died

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of former Mobile City Council member Irmatean Watson states that Mrs. Watson passed away peacefully in her home on Friday afternoon.

Mrs. Watson was an inaugural member of the city council. She served two terms in the late 80s and early 90s.

Funeral services for Mrs. Watson will be held Friday May 6 at 11 a.m. at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Cody Road.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.