Former Mobile City Council member Irmatean Watson has died

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of former Mobile City Council member Irmatean Watson states that Mrs. Watson passed away peacefully in her home on Friday afternoon.

Mrs. Watson was an inaugural member of the city council. She served two terms in the late 80s and early 90s.

Funeral services for Mrs. Watson will be held Friday May 6 at 11 a.m. at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Cody Road.

---

