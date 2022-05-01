Advertise With Us
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office posted three new pictures of escaped inmate Casey White.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office posted the three new pictures on Facebook and said that there is no new updates at this time.

The post also says that there will be a press conference Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail Friday along with corrections officer Vicki White. Casey White was serving time for murder along with other crimes from 2015.

Earlier Sunday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service announced that it is offering up to $10,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest of Casey White.

This is the most current photo of inmate Casey White. We continue to work with state and federal agencies in following...

Posted by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022

