Mother of Trenteon King’s first alleged victim hopeful he stays locked up

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Trenteon King back behind bars, the family of his first alleged victim is hopeful he will stay there.

Tiffany Means and her family said they have unfortunately seen this cycle before. She’s the mother to D’Anthony Means, King’s first alleged murder victim back in 2016.

While she’s somewhat relieved her son’s suspected murderer is back in handcuffs, she said she knows it’s a long road until justice may be served.

“Him being arrested is one thing, but him being convicted is totally different,” she said.

More recently, King allegedly opened fire at M&M Food Mart in Theodore last month, striking two bystanders: Viktoria Cunningham and another woman.

“It wasn’t like I got robbed or he was trying to shoot me,” said Cunningham. “I was just an innocent bystander.”

According to jail records, King is suspected of an armed robbery back in December of 2019, along with a string of other crimes that include assault and reckless endangerment.

Time and time again, Tiffany said King has proven to be a disgrace to society.

“He’s had an opportunity to rehabilitate himself after given a bond, a bond, a bond, a bond, and each time he’s shown that all he’s going to do is get out and harm another individual,” said Means.

Now, after she heard he’s back in custody for allegedly shoplifting, she was in disbelief.

“I was at a loss for words when I first heard it because of all things, they caught him shoplifting, and he’s on the most wanted list for heinous crimes, and yet he was found shoplifting at a local Wal-Mart, I mean really?” she said.

More than anything, she wants both sides of law enforcement to work together so her family can finally get some peace.

“The police department have to do their part and the district attorney’s office have their part to do, but we all need to work together to make sure the crime and the criminals are found guilty so the crime rate in Mobile can drop,” she said. “I really hope he’s put away for life. I hope he never sees daylight again.”

Tiffany also said she hopes the families of other victims continue to speak up so prosecutors can build a solid case against King.

She prays her family will never see Trenteon King released on bond ever again.

