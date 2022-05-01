MPD helps take prescription drugs off streets in conjunction with DEA program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department did its part to take prescription drugs off the streets Saturday in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Take Back Day to dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs safely.

“I think it’s really important, especially all of the opioids get taken off the market,” said Steve Terry, who dropped off unused prescription drugs.

“You stack them up in your house (and) somebody can get them -- even a family member who has a problem -- and they need to be disposed of correctly. So, we think it’s really important that the Mobile Police Department does this twice a year and we fully support it.”

The service was free and anonymous with no questions asked.

