NAMI Baldwin County holds inaugural mental health fair to highlight mental health awareness

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Baldwin County hosted its inaugural mental health fair Saturday at Honeybee Park in Robertsdale in hopes of spreading the word to those who may be struggling that they are not alone.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light “a lot of mental health conditions that opened up a lot of issues for people that they had not be able to see before,” according to Pat Siano, NAMI Baldwin County co-affiliate leader.

“They’ve affected a lot more people, a lot of people who may not have suffered some depression during the COVID shutdown and so, we’re taking advantage of that and turning it into a positive by using events like today and spreading the word so that people knew that they’re not alone,” Siano said.

Baldwin County Education Association President Melissa Daniel gave NAMI Baldwin County $1,000 to continue to bring awareness to mental health.

Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy was also on hand awarding a city proclamation at Saturday’s event.

