Shred Event a big success

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Identity theft is a huge problem in the United States. That’s why FOX10 News is helping to keep the wrong hands from getting a hold of your personal information and documents and to get rid of them the best way possible -- by shredding them.

FOX10 News teamed up with Gilmore and Navigator Credit Union for this year’s Shred Event held Saturday morning at the FOX10 Studios on Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile.

People tend to hold on to documents for so long, according to Sheamon McCants, regional branch administrator with Navigator Credit Union.

“I know a lady who has documents since 2006. Another couple came in who’ve had documents since 1980. So, shredding them is the exact best way to get those down and over with, because it’s also protecting your privacy,” McCants said.

The shredding all happened on site with the help of four large shredding trucks provided by Gilmore. Folks didn’t even have to leave their cars. Boxes and bags full of documents went into trash bins then shredded right on the spot.

A line of cars wrapped around FOX10 News Studios with folks eager to finally get rid of documents they’ve been collecting.

FOX10 News talent and familiar faces greeted folks with big smiles, directing traffic and helping people get rid of their sensitive information safely and easily.

A retired mailman said he knows how much personal information is out there and why shredding your mail is crucial.

“It cuts down on identity theft. I’m kind of afraid of that,” he said. “That’s the reason why that I want to do these documents.”

All the papers collected are being recycled and reused.

“Ninety-five percent of all post-consumer waste collected goes to a tissue mill, so it’s facial tissue, it’s toilet paper, it’s paper towels, paper plates,” said Jim Gilmore.

Saturday’s event was a big success, with 1,022 cars dropping by with close to 39,000 pounds of personal documents.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.