Trenteon King armed when taken into custody according to arresting officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of “Mobile’s Most Wanted is no longer at large. After being on the run for more than a month -- 22-year-old Trenteon King was arrested Friday night at the Rangeline Walmart for allegedly shoplifting earbuds.

The arresting officer in the case -- David McLeod -- was working extra security and says King was armed at the time of his arrest.

“When he went to get in the car -- I stopped him drew my taser -- and took him into custody. While taking him into custody he had a pistol on him with a large capacity mag,” said Officer McLeod.

McLeod says King did not resist arrest and complied. It wasn’t until he was in the back of he police cruiser that it showed he was a wanted fugitive.

This is not King’s first time in handcuffs -- even telling McLeod he believes he’ll be back on the streets in no time.

“He made several comments -- about how he was going to get back out. That he had been on the run for a long time and everything. Said that he was the ‘ghost’ that nobody has been able to find him and everything,” said McLeod.

King made those same comments on in front of our cameras as he was being escorted to a patrol car after being interrogated at MPD Headquarters.

“Y’all don’t scare me -- it took y’all what 3 or 4 houses to catch me. Beep -- I’m a ghost. One minute -- I’m here -- one minute I’m gone,” said King.

But as of right now -- King is in Metro Jail -- where Police Chief Paul Prine -- hopes he’ll stay.

“Trenteon King would really be a test pilot for Aniah’s Law -- if we are able to get that passed in November. And would really be the type of person Aniah’s Law would be wrapped around to be able to keep him in jail until such time when he goes to trial,” said Chief Prine.

King now faces a long list of charges -- including Assault, Robbery, and Discharging into an Occupied/Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle. --

