Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks arrested in Mississippi

Jail records in Mississippi’s Jones County show that an Alabama Crimson Tide football player was arrested Sunday on charges of speeding, driving without insurance and a first offense of possession of marijuana.

Elias Ricks, 20, of Tuscaloosa, was booked into the jail at 5:14 p.m. Sunday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is listed as the arresting agency.

Ricks, a Tide cornerback, transferred to Alabama from LSU after last season.

