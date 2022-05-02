Chickasaw students receive Presidential Volunteer Service Medal after manufacturing prosthetics

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -Students with Life Changer Manufacturing recently returned home from trips to Honduras and El Salvador where they fitted amputees with prosthetic legs they made on a 3D printer at Chickasaw High School.

“It was emotional. Very emotional,” said Benjamin Cruz. “We saw the people and they were so amazing, so nice to us so rewarding and welcoming”

This ceremony was all about the life-changers as they received the Presidential Volunteer Service Medal.

“It’s rewarding,” said Cruz. “Not many people get the opportunity to have the volunteer service award like this so I think it’s cool I had the opportunity to do it.”

One by one, students and teachers were presented with their medals by Representative Jerry Carl and retired Army Sergeant Noah Galloway who wore one of the legs made by the students.

“To a person that’s not only an amputee but also wearing our leg it’s a very very gratifying feeling,” added Cruz.

“To know that some of the students appreciated having a guy like myself, an injured veteran who came just to support them and say that it meant even more that I was able to give that award Is incredible because for me it’s truly an honor,” said Sergeant Noah Galloway.

Their work is also being recognized by other schools around the country who are now reaching out to Chickasaw to start their own life changer manufacturing program

“We’re soon to have Life Changers Phoenix and Life Changers Babcock Ranch Florida,” said Manufacturing Teacher Brian Copes. “It’s just exciting so see other schools come in and partnering with us and kind of being sisters schools with us.”

After their last two trips, Life Changer Manufacturing has actually given out all of the prosthetic legs they made. They say they’re getting ready to start making more soon so they can fit amputees in other countries during the next school year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.