Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Chickasaw students receive Presidential Volunteer Service Medal after manufacturing prosthetics

By Daeshen Smith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -Students with Life Changer Manufacturing recently returned home from trips to Honduras and El Salvador where they fitted amputees with prosthetic legs they made on a 3D printer at Chickasaw High School.

“It was emotional. Very emotional,” said Benjamin Cruz. “We saw the people and they were so amazing, so nice to us so rewarding and welcoming”

This ceremony was all about the life-changers as they received the Presidential Volunteer Service Medal.

“It’s rewarding,” said Cruz. “Not many people get the opportunity to have the volunteer service award like this so I think it’s cool I had the opportunity to do it.”

One by one, students and teachers were presented with their medals by Representative Jerry Carl and retired Army Sergeant Noah Galloway who wore one of the legs made by the students.

“To a person that’s not only an amputee but also wearing our leg it’s a very very gratifying feeling,” added Cruz.

“To know that some of the students appreciated having a guy like myself, an injured veteran who came just to support them and say that it meant even more that I was able to give that award Is incredible because for me it’s truly an honor,” said Sergeant Noah Galloway.

Their work is also being recognized by other schools around the country who are now reaching out to Chickasaw to start their own life changer manufacturing program

“We’re soon to have Life Changers Phoenix and Life Changers Babcock Ranch Florida,” said Manufacturing Teacher Brian Copes. “It’s just exciting so see other schools come in and partnering with us and kind of being sisters schools with us.”

After their last two trips, Life Changer Manufacturing has actually given out all of the prosthetic legs they made. They say they’re getting ready to start making more soon so they can fit amputees in other countries during the next school year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man accused of 2021 Ladd-Peebles shooting gets extradition delay
Man accused of 2021 Ladd-Peebles shooting gets extradition delay
Chickasaw students receive Presidential Volunteer Service Medal after manufacturing prosthetics
Chickasaw students receive Presidential Volunteer Service Medal after manufacturing prosthetics
Hurricane preparedness week, time to give your insurance a checkup
Hurricane preparedness week, time to give your insurance a checkup
Riviera Utilities customers receiving letter about data breach
Riviera Utilities customers receiving letter about data breach
One of MPD’s most wanted denied bond after being on the run for months
One of MPD’s most wanted denied bond after being on the run for months