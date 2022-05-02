Home Insurance Check For Hurricane Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are one month from hurricane season. Now is a good time to give your home and property an insurance checkup. Remember, once a storm is in the Gulf it’s too late.

Think about the destruction and the chaos after a storm. That is not a good time to try and figure out your insurance policies. You’re going to be in survival mode, just trying to figure out what to do day by day. You’ll be trying to account for family and friends. You’ll be shoring up damage and starting the cleanup. You’ll be worried over when the power will come back on. There’s a lot to deal with in the aftermath of a storm without having to worry about your insurance.

To avoid some of that worry you need to do an insurance check now before the season starts. You should know exactly what your policy covers. You should know what the deductibles are and how you’ll pay for those deductibles. You also should make sure you know where those documents are or how to access them at the company’s website.

Doing these things beforehand can save you some anxiety later on.

---

