Hope for a Home: Daemian

Daemian, born December 2007, is a loving and energetic child. He is interested in reading, drawing, and playing sports. Daemian enjoys having the attention of everyone around him. He wants to be an artist when he grows up. Daemian is doing well in school and is very sociable with his peers. Daemian needs a family that will provide consistent structure, patience, and unconditional love to him. He desires a forever home and is very excited about the possibility of being a part of a permanent home.

