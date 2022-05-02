Man accused of 2021 Ladd-Peebles shooting gets extradition delay

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It will be a little while longer before the man accused of shooting five people at a high school football game last year returns to Alabama to face the charges.

Hezekiah Kaneil Belfon, 20, appeared Monday via zoom in a St. Johns County courtroom, where he is fighting extradition back to Alabama. Belfon refused to waive extradition, and St. Johns County Circuit Judge Lauren Blocker set the case for another hearing on June 7.

Bryan Shorstein, a spokesman for the St. John County State Attorney’s Office, told FOX10 News that the delay is over paperwork.

“We’re just waiting for the governor’s signature,” he said.

Extradition requires a warrant signed by the governors of the state where a defendant has been charged and the state where he has been arrested. If that paperwork comes before June 7, the court date could be moved up, Shorstein said.

“I know the prosecutors in the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office want to get him back there,” he said.

Mobile police allege that Belfon went on the run after the Oct. 15 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Police in St. Augustine, Florida, arrested Belfon in March after discovering during a traffic stop that he was wanted in Mobile. He was a passenger in that vehicle, which police stopped for speeding.

The shooting, the second since 2019 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, came during Vigor High School’s homecoming game against Williamson High School. It prompted a round of finger-pointing over who was to blame for the lapse in security that officials had promised to tighten after the 2019 shooting. The Mobile County Public School System stopped playing games at the stadium and also said it would not use the facility for graduation ceremonies.

The shooter at the 2019 game, Deangelo Parnell, pleaded guilted to three counts of attempted murder on Thursday, and got a sentence of 20 years, with all but five years suspended. He also will serve three years on probation after his release.

Transferring a suspected arrested in another state normally is a routine matter. Most of the time, defendants agree to be returned to the jurisdiction where the crime occurred.

“But if you want to be difficult, you can make the states go through this process,” he said.

