Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile crews fighting brush fires off Sollie Road

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews are fighting a pair of brush fires off of Sollie Road.

They are in the woods near the Charleston Apartment Homes between Cottage Hill Road and Three Notch Road. The department said it is dealing with two ‘large area woods fires.’

FOX10 News will have an update on our 9 p.m. newscast.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash
One dead, two injured in southern Mobile County crash
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White
Former Mobile city council member Irmatean Watson
Former Mobile City Council member Irmatean Watson has died
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.
U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 for information on missing inmate