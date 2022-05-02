Mobile crews fighting brush fires off Sollie Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews are fighting a pair of brush fires off of Sollie Road.

They are in the woods near the Charleston Apartment Homes between Cottage Hill Road and Three Notch Road. The department said it is dealing with two ‘large area woods fires.’

FOX10 News will have an update on our 9 p.m. newscast.

---

