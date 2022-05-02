Morning fire guts Yorkhaven Road home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were busy this morning battling a house fire on Yorkhaven Road, which is near Schillinger Road.

The fire is out, but the home is a complete loss.

The emergency call came in around 6:15 this morning.

We have not heard of any injuries so far. Officials have also not said what they believe may have led to this fire.

We’ll keep you posted on any new developments as we learn them.

