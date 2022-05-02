Advertise With Us
Morning fire guts Yorkhaven Road home

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighters respond to a house fire on Yorkhaven Road.
Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighters respond to a house fire on Yorkhaven Road.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were busy this morning battling a house fire on Yorkhaven Road, which is near Schillinger Road.

The fire is out, but the home is a complete loss.

The emergency call came in around 6:15 this morning.

We have not heard of any injuries so far. Officials have also not said what they believe may have led to this fire.

We’ll keep you posted on any new developments as we learn them.

