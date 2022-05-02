New Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office administrative office opens to public

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The new administration office of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in Bay Minette is now open to the public.

It is located at 320 North Hoyle Ave.

Individuals may purchase conceal carry permits and make general inquires at this address. The operating hours are weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The old building at 310 Hand Ave. is scheduled for demolition in the next 30 to 60 days.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.