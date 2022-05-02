Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

New Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office administrative office opens to public

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The new administration office of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in Bay Minette is now open to the public.

It is located at 320 North Hoyle Ave.

Individuals may purchase conceal carry permits and make general inquires at this address. The operating hours are weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The old building at 310 Hand Ave. is scheduled for demolition in the next 30 to 60 days.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
David Kyle, serving a 99-year sentence for murder, has been recaptured in north Alabama...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Montgomery recaptured
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie, 2 Alabama American Idols, others part of The World Games 2022 closing ceremony
Pilot injured in Moontown plane crash
Pilot in serious condition following crash at Moontown Airport