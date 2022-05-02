Advertise With Us
One dead, two injured in southern Mobile County crash

Crash
Crash(Crash)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Mobile man and sent a Coden couple to the hospital on Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway near Two Mile Road.

State Troopers said Donell Dewayne Morgan, 41, was driving a Honda HR-V and tried to pass another vehicle that was making a left-hand turn into Two Mile Road. Morgan’s vehicle hit the driver’s side door of the turning car. Morgan was ejected from his car as it slid off the road and overturned. Troopers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

