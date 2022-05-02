One of MPD’s most wanted denied bond after being on the run for months

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of Mobile’s most wanted is sitting in a jail cell and for the time being that is where he will stay.

Trenteon King had been on the run for months, accused of multiple crimes involving guns.

King’s luck ran out on Friday when he was caught and cuffed. A judge refusing to let him out Monday because he has multiple holds in other cases.

Police arresting King on Friday for long list of charges including assault, robbery and shooting into a building.

“Every case he has ever been arrested with involves a firearm,” said Lars Granade, an Assistant District Attorney.

Granade says King has been on the run for months. He has had warrants for his arrest since September 2021 and March 2022.

“Evading arrest would be more accurate,” he said. “He’s known those warrants were out there.”

King was arrested Friday at the Rangeline Road Walmart accused of trying to steal headphones.

The arresting officer says he was armed with a gun with a large capacity magazine.

“He made several comments -- about how he was going to get back out,” said Officer Davi McLeod. “That he had been on the run for a long time and everything. Said that he was the ‘ghost’ that nobody has been able to find him and everything.”

That concern he might run off prompting Granade to push for him to be kept behind bars.

“He needs to be held without bond until he has his multiple trials,” he said.

King is set to face a judge again on Thursday. We reached out to his attorney on Monday, but never heard back.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.