Pilot in serious condition following crash at Moontown Airport

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured Sunday night in a crash at the Moontown Airport in Brownsboro.

According to officials on the scene, the pilot had to be pulled from the small plane after becoming entrapped.

WAFF was told that crews with Central Fire cut the man out of the plane after he came up short of the runway.

The man was transported to the Huntsville Hospital for his injuries.

