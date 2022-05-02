Playhouse in the Park presents ‘Little Women’

The following information was provided by event organizers:

“Little Women” opens May 6 and runs weekends through May 22. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/playhouseintheparkinc.

The Playhouse in the Park is Mobile’s premier youth theater. Founded in 1961, the Playhouse has continuously produced for over 60 years, dramas, musicals and comedies for Mobile audiences. This season the Playhouse has produced three original works: “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” “A Christmas Carol The Musical” and “Little Women,” as well as producing a Shakespeare classic, “Hamlet,” and this summer “The Wizard of Oz.”

Our current production, “Little Women,” based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel, will run May 6-22 on weekends. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at playhouseinthepark.org.

Young actors coming to your show are Evie Frey, who plays the role of Jo March, and William Blanchette, who plays the role of Theodore Laurence. Both of these young actors are very experienced, four years ago playing Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher in our original production of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” Most recently Evie played Ophelia in “Hamlet,” and William played Rosencrantz in the same production.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.